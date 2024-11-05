A Look Ahead: Williams Companies's Earnings Forecast

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Williams Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

Investors in Williams Companies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.86% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Williams Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.48 0.46 0.41 EPS Actual 0.43 0.59 0.48 0.45 Price Change % 4.0% 0.0% 3.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Williams Companies's Stock

Shares of Williams Companies were trading at $52.14 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Williams Companies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Williams Companies.

Williams Companies has received a total of 11 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $51.73, the consensus suggests a potential 0.33% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Transfer, ONEOK and Kinder Morgan, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 59.27% downside. ONEOK received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $100.0, implying a potential 93.95% upside. Kinder Morgan received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $25.33, implying a potential 50.87% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Energy Transfer, ONEOK and Kinder Morgan, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Williams Companies Neutral -5.92% $1.35B 3.25% Energy Transfer Buy 13.15% $3.91B 3.37% ONEOK Neutral 19.91% $1.72B 4.12% Kinder Morgan Neutral -5.32% $2.09B 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Williams Companies is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Williams Companies

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Williams Companies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Williams Companies's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.92%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

