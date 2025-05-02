A Look Ahead: Vornado Realty's Earnings Forecast

Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Vornado Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Anticipation surrounds Vornado Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vornado Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.51 0.55 0.57 EPS Actual 0.61 0.52 0.57 0.55 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 13.0% -9.0%

Tracking Vornado Realty's Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty were trading at $36.0 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Vornado Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vornado Realty.

The consensus rating for Vornado Realty is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $34.4, there's a potential 4.44% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BXP, SL Green Realty and Kilroy Realty, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BXP, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 125.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 79.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 11.11% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for BXP, SL Green Realty and Kilroy Realty, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cousins Props Outperform 14.39% $152.38M 0.29% BXP Neutral 0.77% $525.61M 1.14% SL Green Realty Neutral -2.45% $126.01M -0.57% Kilroy Realty Neutral 6.45% $194.10M 1.10%

Key Takeaway:

Vornado Realty ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Vornado Realty

Vornado owns and has an ownership interest in Class A office and retail properties highly concentrated in Manhattan, with additional properties in San Francisco and Chicago. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Key Indicators: Vornado Realty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Vornado Realty displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Vornado Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vornado Realty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vornado Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

