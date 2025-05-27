A Look Ahead: Veeva Sys's Earnings Forecast

Veeva Sys (NYSE:VEEV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Veeva Sys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73.

Anticipation surrounds Veeva Sys's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.16, leading to a 7.37% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Veeva Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.58 1.52 1.43 EPS Actual 1.74 1.75 1.62 1.50 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 8.0% 9.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Veeva Sys's Stock

Shares of Veeva Sys were trading at $233.0 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Veeva Sys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Veeva Sys.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Veeva Sys, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $250.22, suggesting a potential 7.39% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Doximity, Waystar Holding and Certara, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Doximity, with an average 1-year price target of $59.73, suggesting a potential 74.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Waystar Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $46.75, suggesting a potential 79.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Certara, with an average 1-year price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential 93.85% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Doximity, Waystar Holding and Certara, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Veeva Systems Outperform 14.31% $539.89M 3.45% Doximity Neutral 17.14% $123.82M 5.91% Waystar Holding Buy 14.08% $173.09M 0.94% Certara Neutral 9.67% $64.48M 0.44%

Key Takeaway:

Veeva Systems ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Veeva Systems is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Veeva Sys

Veeva is the global leading supplier of cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. The company's best-of-breed offerings address operating and regulatory requirements for customers ranging from small, emerging biotechnology companies to departments of global pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company leverages its domain expertise to improve the efficiency and compliance of the underserved life sciences industry, displacing large, highly customized and dated enterprise resource planning systems that have limited flexibility. Its two main products are Veeva CRM, a customer relationship management platform for companies with a salesforce, and Veeva Vault, a content management platform that tackles various functions within any life sciences company.

A Deep Dive into Veeva Sys's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Veeva Sys's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.31% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Veeva Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Veeva Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Veeva Sys's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Veeva Sys's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

