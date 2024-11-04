A Look Ahead: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Earnings Forecast

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.43.

Anticipation surrounds Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 14.31% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were trading at $50.99 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

The consensus rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $102.33, there's a potential 100.69% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ADMA Biologics, Alkermes and TG Therapeutics, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, ADMA Biologics is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 62.74% downside. Alkermes is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $38.25, indicating a potential 24.99% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for TG Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $40.4, implying a potential 20.77% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for ADMA Biologics, Alkermes and TG Therapeutics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Outperform 35.75% $125.75M -45.96% ADMA Biologics Buy 78.29% $57.45M 18.75% Alkermes Outperform -0.73% $315.04M 7.17% TG Therapeutics Buy 357.05% $65.16M 4.07%

Key Takeaway:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity among its peers.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a USA-based biopharmaceutical company. It identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. The company's medicine portfolio includes Crysvita, Dojolvi, and Mepsevii. Crysvita is indicated for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) in adult and pediatric patients 1 year of age and older. Mepsevii is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Financial Insights: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -89.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -45.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.