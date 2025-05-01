A Look Ahead: Terex's Earnings Forecast

Terex (NYSE:TEX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Terex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Anticipation surrounds Terex's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.8% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Terex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.75 1.31 2.06 1.37 EPS Actual 0.77 1.46 2.16 1.60 Price Change % -4.0% 0.0% -4.0% -1.0%

Performance of Terex Shares

Shares of Terex were trading at $35.2 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Terex

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Terex.

Analysts have provided Terex with 10 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $43.9, suggesting a potential 24.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Trinity Indus, Atmus Filtration Techs and Greenbrier Companies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Trinity Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 14.77% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atmus Filtration Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $42.4, suggesting a potential 20.45% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Greenbrier Companies, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 47.73% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Trinity Indus, Atmus Filtration Techs and Greenbrier Companies, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Terex Neutral 1.47% $197M -0.11% Trinity Indus Neutral -21.12% $155M 2.73% Atmus Filtration Techs Outperform 1.75% $107.10M 17.88% Greenbrier Companies Outperform -11.66% $138.60M 3.61%

Key Takeaway:

Terex ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Terex

Terex Corp is a manufacturer of materials processing machinery, waste and recycling solutions, mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs), and equipment for the electric utility industry. The company designs builds, and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, waste and recycling, minerals and materials management, construction, and the entertainment industry. The products are manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific and sold all over the world. The company reports business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing, (ii) Aerial Work Platforms, and (iii) Environmental Solutions Group.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Terex

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Terex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Terex's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Terex's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

