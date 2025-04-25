A Look Ahead: Teradyne's Earnings Forecast

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Teradyne to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

The announcement from Teradyne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 5.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teradyne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.78 0.77 0.33 EPS Actual 0.95 0.90 0.86 0.51 Price Change % -6.0% -11.0% -13.0% 8.0%

Teradyne Share Price Analysis

Shares of Teradyne were trading at $77.3 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Teradyne

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Teradyne.

Analysts have given Teradyne a total of 18 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $121.5, indicating a potential 57.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Entegris, Onto Innovation and Enphase Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Entegris, with an average 1-year price target of $126.5, suggesting a potential 63.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Onto Innovation, with an average 1-year price target of $211.67, suggesting a potential 173.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Enphase Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $60.69, suggesting a potential 21.49% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Entegris, Onto Innovation and Enphase Energy, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teradyne Outperform 12.27% $447.29M 5.11% Entegris Buy 4.62% $387.25M 2.81% Onto Innovation Buy 20.60% $132.41M 2.55% Enphase Energy Neutral 35.22% $168.24M 3.62%

Key Takeaway:

Teradyne ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Teradyne Better

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Key Indicators: Teradyne's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Teradyne's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Teradyne's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Teradyne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Teradyne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

