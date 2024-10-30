A Look Ahead: Teleflex's Earnings Forecast

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Teleflex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.39.

Investors in Teleflex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Teleflex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3.33 3.07 3.26 3.27 EPS Actual 3.42 3.21 3.38 3.64 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Analyst Opinions on Teleflex

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Teleflex.

The consensus rating for Teleflex is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $264.5, there's a potential 11.87% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Globus Medical, Penumbra and Glaukos, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Globus Medical is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $80.43, suggesting a potential 65.98% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Penumbra, with an average 1-year price target of $230.67, implying a potential 2.44% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Glaukos, with an average 1-year price target of $141.86, implying a potential 40.0% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Globus Medical, Penumbra and Glaukos, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teleflex Outperform 0.87% $416.46M 1.77% Globus Medical Outperform 115.93% $369.65M 0.80% Penumbra Buy 14.49% $162.83M -5.09% Glaukos Buy 19.02% $73.14M -9.06%

Key Takeaway:

Teleflex ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Teleflex: A Closer Look

Teleflex is a Wayne, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of hospital supplies and medical devices primarily in the bloodstream/vascular and surgical areas. The firm reports results across seven segments: vascular access (24% of 2023 sales), interventional (17%), anesthesia (13%), surgical (14%), interventional urology (11%), original-equipment manufacturing (11%), and other (10%). Geographic exposure for the business is primarily in the US, which accounts for 60% of revenue, with international markets making up the remainder.

Teleflex's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teleflex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Teleflex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teleflex's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teleflex's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Teleflex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

