A Look Ahead: SJW Gr's Earnings Forecast

SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SJW Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The market awaits SJW Gr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.86% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SJW Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 1.17 0.57 0.38 EPS Actual 0.74 1.18 0.66 0.36 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Performance of SJW Gr Shares

Shares of SJW Gr were trading at $54.37 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on SJW Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SJW Gr.

The consensus rating for SJW Gr is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $57.0, there's a potential 4.84% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Middlesex Water, California Water Servs Gr and American States Water, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Middlesex Water, with an average 1-year price target of $61.0, suggesting a potential 12.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for California Water Servs Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 0.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for American States Water, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 30.59% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Middlesex Water, California Water Servs Gr and American States Water are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SJW Gr Buy 15.46% $115.55M 1.70% Middlesex Water Outperform 22.03% $22.39M 1.98% California Water Servs Gr Buy 3.58% $131.49M 1.20% American States Water Underperform 14.31% $105.67M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

SJW Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest growth rate. In terms of Gross Profit, SJW Gr is at the top, having the highest amount. However, its Return on Equity is at the bottom, indicating lower profitability compared to others. Overall, SJW Gr's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the water services industry.

All You Need to Know About SJW Gr

SJW Group is a U.S. water utility services holding company that provides, stores, purifies, and distributes water. The company predominantly operates in various Californian municipalities and also has operations in other states. Its operating segments include Water Utility Services and Other Services. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its water utility services segment.

Financial Insights: SJW Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SJW Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: SJW Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): SJW Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SJW Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, SJW Gr faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

