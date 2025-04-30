A Look Ahead: Schneider National's Earnings Forecast

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Schneider National to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Schneider National bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 1.46% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Schneider National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.2 0.23 0.18 0.12 EPS Actual 0.2 0.18 0.21 0.11 Price Change % -1.0% 0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Schneider National Shares

Shares of Schneider National were trading at $21.7 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Schneider National

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Schneider National.

With 12 analyst ratings, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $27.17, indicating a potential 25.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Landstar System, RXO and Ryder System, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Landstar System, with an average 1-year price target of $146.22, suggesting a potential 573.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for RXO, with an average 1-year price target of $20.64, suggesting a potential 4.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryder System, with an average 1-year price target of $163.0, suggesting a potential 651.15% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Landstar System, RXO and Ryder System, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Schneider National Neutral -2.38% $128M 1.09% Landstar System Neutral 0.41% $153.79M 4.65% RXO Neutral 70.45% $227M -1.53% Ryder System Neutral 0.71% $616M 3.20%

Key Takeaway:

Schneider National ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Get to Know Schneider National Better

Schneider National Inc is a provider of surface transportation and logistics solutions in North America. The Company offers truckload, intermodal, and logistics services to a diverse customer base throughout the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's segments include Truckload; Intermodal; Logistics and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Truckload segment.

Financial Insights: Schneider National

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Schneider National's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.38%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Schneider National's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.43%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schneider National's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Schneider National's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Schneider National's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Schneider National visit their earnings calendar on our site.

