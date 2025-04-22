A Look Ahead: Rollins's Earnings Forecast

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rollins will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Rollins's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.63% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Rollins's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.30 0.27 0.2 EPS Actual 0.23 0.29 0.27 0.2 Price Change % 4.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0% 3.0%

Rollins Share Price Analysis

Shares of Rollins were trading at $54.73 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rollins

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Rollins.

With 4 analyst ratings, Rollins has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $54.0, indicating a potential 1.33% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veralto, Clean Harbors and Tetra Tech, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Veralto, with an average 1-year price target of $107.6, suggesting a potential 96.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Clean Harbors, with an average 1-year price target of $255.5, suggesting a potential 366.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tetra Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $39.5, suggesting a potential 27.83% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Veralto, Clean Harbors and Tetra Tech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rollins Neutral 10.35% $426.71M 7.98% Veralto Buy 4.43% $801M 11.37% Clean Harbors Buy 6.95% $427.61M 3.29% Tetra Tech Outperform 15.66% $221.48M 0.04%

Key Takeaway:

Rollins ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 10.35%. It is at the bottom for gross profit at $426.71M. Rollins is also at the bottom for return on equity at 7.98%.

Get to Know Rollins Better

Rollins is a global leader in route-based pest control services, with operations primarily in the United States, as well as in North, Central, and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia. Its portfolio of pest-control brands includes the prominent Orkin brand, a market leader in the US, which boasts near national coverage, and in Canada. Residential pest and termite prevention dominates the services provided by Rollins, owing to the group's ongoing focus on the US and Canadian markets.

Rollins: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Rollins's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rollins's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Rollins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.61, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Rollins visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for ROL

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

