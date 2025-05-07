A Look Ahead: Prothena Corp's Earnings Forecast

Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Prothena Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.03.

The announcement from Prothena Corp is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Prothena Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -1.04 -1.18 -1.05 -1.20 EPS Actual -1.08 -1.10 1.22 -1.34 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% 4.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Prothena Corp's Stock

Shares of Prothena Corp were trading at $7.35 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 66.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Prothena Corp

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Prothena Corp.

Analysts have provided Prothena Corp with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $58.29, suggesting a potential 693.06% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Regenxbio, Sage Therapeutics and MeiraGTx Hldgs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Regenxbio, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 335.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sage Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $9.5, suggesting a potential 29.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MeiraGTx Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 233.33% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Regenxbio, Sage Therapeutics and MeiraGTx Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Precigen Buy -3.09% $21K -42.02% Regenxbio Buy -4.50% $14.90M -18.25% Sage Therapeutics Neutral 77.97% $13.41M -14.22% MeiraGTx Hldgs Buy 948.53% $9.58M -48.18%

Key Takeaway:

Prothena Corp ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Prothena Corp is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Prothena Corp

Prothena Corp PLC is a clinical biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare and peripheral amyloid diseases. The company's clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including ATTR amyloidosis [Coramitug (PRX004)], Alzheimer's disease (PRX123), Neurodegeneration (PRXPRX019), and Others.

Prothena Corp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Prothena Corp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 571.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Prothena Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2729.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Prothena Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -10.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Prothena Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Prothena Corp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for PRTA

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

