A Look Ahead: Pentair's Earnings Forecast

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Pentair to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Investors in Pentair are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 0.45% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Pentair's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.07 1.14 0.90 EPS Actual 1.08 1.09 1.22 0.94 Price Change % 0.0% -0.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Pentair Share Price Analysis

Shares of Pentair were trading at $80.36 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Pentair

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pentair.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Pentair, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $110.5, suggesting a potential 37.51% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of IDEX, ITT and Nordson, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for IDEX, with an average 1-year price target of $213.25, suggesting a potential 165.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ITT, with an average 1-year price target of $160.83, suggesting a potential 100.14% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Nordson, with an average 1-year price target of $256.67, suggesting a potential 219.4% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for IDEX, ITT and Nordson, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pentair Buy -1.19% $377.60M 4.71% IDEX Buy 9.38% $367.10M 3.24% ITT Buy 12.05% $316.40M 4.61% Nordson Outperform -2.81% $335.90M 3.26%

Key Takeaway:

Pentair ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Pentair Better

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Pentair's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pentair faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.19% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pentair's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

