A Look Ahead: New Jersey Resources's Earnings Forecast

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that New Jersey Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55.

The announcement from New Jersey Resources is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.23, leading to a 3.26% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at New Jersey Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.06 0.88 -0.01 1.32 EPS Actual 1.29 0.89 -0.09 1.41 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of New Jersey Resources's Stock

Shares of New Jersey Resources were trading at $48.91 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on New Jersey Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $52.5, the consensus suggests a potential 7.34% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ONE Gas, Spire and National Fuel Gas, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ONE Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, suggesting a potential 57.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Spire, with an average 1-year price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential 64.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for National Fuel Gas, with an average 1-year price target of $81.0, suggesting a potential 65.61% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for ONE Gas, Spire and National Fuel Gas, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity New Jersey Resources Neutral 4.53% $202.52M 5.82% ONE Gas Buy 4.09% $222.11M 2.60% Spire Neutral -6.84% $457M 6.47% National Fuel Gas Neutral 4.59% $250.05M 1.61%

Key Takeaway:

New Jersey Resources ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Delving into New Jersey Resources's Background

New Jersey Resources is an energy services holding company with regulated and nonregulated operations. Its regulated utility, New Jersey Natural Gas, delivers natural gas to nearly 600,000 customers in the state. NJR's nonregulated businesses include solar investments primarily in New Jersey and investments in several large midstream natural gas projects.

New Jersey Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: New Jersey Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: New Jersey Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.89%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): New Jersey Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): New Jersey Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.85%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: New Jersey Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for New Jersey Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for NJR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Hold Feb 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Neutral Neutral Jan 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

