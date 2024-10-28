A Look Ahead: Mirion Technologies's Earnings Forecast

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mirion Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Mirion Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.04% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mirion Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.14 EPS Actual 0.10 0.06 0.15 0.05 Price Change % -2.0% -6.0% 7.000000000000001% 14.000000000000002%

Market Performance of Mirion Technologies's Stock

Shares of Mirion Technologies were trading at $14.36 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 104.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Mirion Technologies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mirion Technologies.

Mirion Technologies has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $14.0, the consensus suggests a potential 2.51% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Crane NXT, Advanced Energy Indus and OSI Systems, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Crane NXT, with an average 1-year price target of $87.33, suggesting a potential 508.15% upside. For Advanced Energy Indus, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $112.0, indicating a potential 679.94% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for OSI Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $175.75, implying a potential 1123.89% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Crane NXT, Advanced Energy Indus and OSI Systems are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mirion Technologies Buy 5.02% $97.40M -0.79% Crane NXT Outperform 5.16% $160.90M 4.26% Advanced Energy Indus Neutral -12.17% $127.74M 1.30% OSI Systems Buy -28.47% $154.32M 2.17%

Key Takeaway:

Mirion Technologies ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allows customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity through critical applications in the medical, nuclear, defense markets, as well as laboratories, scientific research, analysis and exploration. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Medical and Technologies. The Medical segment provides radiation oncology quality assurance, delivering patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers. The Technologies segment is based around the nuclear energy, defense, laboratories, and scientific research markets as well as other industrial markets. It derives maximum revenue from Technologies Segment.

Financial Milestones: Mirion Technologies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Mirion Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.02% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Mirion Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirion Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Mirion Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Mirion Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

