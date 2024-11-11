A Look Ahead: Longeveron's Earnings Forecast

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Longeveron to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Anticipation surrounds Longeveron's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.78, leading to a 5.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Longeveron's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.05 -2 -2.1 -2.2 EPS Actual -1.83 -1.61 -2.5 -2.8 Price Change % -6.0% -4.0% -6.0% -6.0%

Longeveron Share Price Analysis

Shares of Longeveron were trading at $2.2 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Longeveron

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Longeveron.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Longeveron, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.0, suggesting a potential 309.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Longeveron, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Longeveron, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Longeveron Buy 115.67% $344K -132.73%

Key Takeaway:

Longeveron ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth with a negative percentage. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit with the lowest value. Additionally, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity with a negative percentage. Overall, Longeveron is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers across all metrics provided.

Discovering Longeveron: A Closer Look

Longeveron Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. Its investigational product is Lomecel-B an stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors and has potential mechanisms of action that can promote tissue repair and healing. The company currently has three pipeline indications: Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Aging-related Frailty.

Financial Insights: Longeveron

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Longeveron's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 115.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Longeveron's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2545.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Longeveron's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -132.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Longeveron's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -81.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Longeveron's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

To track all earnings releases for Longeveron visit their earnings calendar on our site.

