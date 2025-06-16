A Look Ahead: La-Z-Boy's Earnings Forecast

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-06-17. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Investors in La-Z-Boy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 4.04% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at La-Z-Boy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 0.64 0.60 0.70 EPS Actual 0.68 0.71 0.62 0.95 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -3.0% 19.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy were trading at $38.28 as of June 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on La-Z-Boy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding La-Z-Boy.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for La-Z-Boy, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $46.0, suggesting a potential 20.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Leggett & Platt, Ethan Allen Interiors and Lovesac, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Leggett & Platt, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 76.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 19.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lovesac, with an average 1-year price target of $30.4, suggesting a potential 20.59% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Leggett & Platt, Ethan Allen Interiors and Lovesac, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity La-Z-Boy Outperform 4.27% $231.37M 2.80% Leggett & Platt Neutral -6.82% $190M 4.26% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -2.54% $87.36M 2.01% Lovesac Buy 4.32% $74.37M -5.19%

Key Takeaway:

La-Z-Boy ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know La-Z-Boy Better

La-Z-Boy Inc is a U.S.-based company that manufactures, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products. It is a producer of reclining chairs and distributors of residential furniture in the U.S. The company chiefly operates in the United States but also has secondary operations in Canada and other countries. The company's reportable segments include the Wholesale segment, which manufactures and imports upholstered furniture; and Retail, which sells upholstered and case goods furniture to the end consumer. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Wholesale segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of La-Z-Boy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, La-Z-Boy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.27% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): La-Z-Boy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): La-Z-Boy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: La-Z-Boy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for La-Z-Boy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LZB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Upgrades Sector Weight Overweight Aug 2024 Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Buy Neutral Aug 2022 Raymond James Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for LZB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.