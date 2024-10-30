A Look Ahead: Halozyme Therapeutics's Earnings Forecast

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98.

Investors in Halozyme Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 4.2% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Halozyme Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.69 0.83 0.73 EPS Actual 0.91 0.79 0.82 0.75 Price Change % 4.0% 2.0% 7.000000000000001% 10.0%

Analyst Opinions on Halozyme Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Halozyme Therapeutics.

Analysts have given Halozyme Therapeutics a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $62.5, indicating a potential 23.42% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, indicating a potential 15.52% upside. For Blueprint Medicines, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $124.83, indicating a potential 146.5% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Blueprint Medicines, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Halozyme Therapeutics Buy 4.67% $191.75M 39.91% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Buy 19.55% $221.09M -23.66% Blueprint Medicines Buy 139.98% $130.56M -15.85%

Key Takeaway:

Halozyme Therapeutics ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

Discovering Halozyme Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme focuses on developing its proprietary products in therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.

Financial Milestones: Halozyme Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Halozyme Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.67% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Halozyme Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 40.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 39.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halozyme Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.89%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Halozyme Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

