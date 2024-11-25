A Look Ahead: Guess's Earnings Forecast

Guess (NYSE:GES) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Guess will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The announcement from Guess is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.43% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Guess's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.44 -0.40 1.56 0.62 EPS Actual 0.42 -0.27 2.01 0.49 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% 21.0% -12.0%

Performance of Guess Shares

Shares of Guess were trading at $17.07 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Guess

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Guess.

With 11 analyst ratings, Guess has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $28.36, indicating a potential 66.14% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Shoe Carnival and Caleres, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Shoe Carnival received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $51.0, implying a potential 198.77% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Caleres, with an average 1-year price target of $37.5, indicating a potential 119.68% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Shoe Carnival and Caleres, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Guess Buy 10.24% $319.94M -2.04% Shoe Carnival Buy -7.76% $119.94M 3.07% Caleres Neutral -1.76% $310.88M 4.91%

Key Takeaway:

Guess is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 10.24%. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit at $319.94M. In terms of return on equity, Guess is at the bottom with a rate of -2.04%.

Delving into Guess's Background

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Guess displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Guess visit their earnings calendar on our site.

