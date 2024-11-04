A Look Ahead: Grocery Outlet Holding's Earnings Forecast

Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Grocery Outlet Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

The announcement from Grocery Outlet Holding is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Grocery Outlet Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.18 0.16 0.27 EPS Actual 0.25 0.09 0.18 0.31 Price Change % 6.0% -19.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Performance of Grocery Outlet Holding Shares

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding were trading at $15.05 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Grocery Outlet Holding

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Grocery Outlet Holding.

Analysts have given Grocery Outlet Holding a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $20.6, indicating a potential 36.88% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Grocery Outlet Holding, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Grocery Outlet Holding, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Grocery Outlet Holding Neutral 11.71% $349.24M 1.15%

Key Takeaway:

Grocery Outlet Holding is positioned in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

Unveiling the Story Behind Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Key Indicators: Grocery Outlet Holding's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Grocery Outlet Holding showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.71% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Grocery Outlet Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.25.

To track all earnings releases for Grocery Outlet Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

