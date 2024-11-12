A Look Ahead: Griffon's Earnings Forecast

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Griffon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The market awaits Griffon's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 4.82% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Griffon Share Price Analysis

Shares of Griffon were trading at $69.95 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Griffon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Griffon.

The consensus rating for Griffon is Outperform, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $88.5 implies a potential 26.52% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hayward Holdings, Tecnoglass and Zurn Elkay Water, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Hayward Holdings, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $17.1, indicating a potential 75.55% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Tecnoglass, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, indicating a potential 11.51% upside. For Zurn Elkay Water, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $37.8, indicating a potential 45.96% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Hayward Holdings, Tecnoglass and Zurn Elkay Water are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Griffon Outperform -5.21% $249.15M 19.30% Hayward Holdings Neutral 3.30% $113.09M 1.21% Tecnoglass Outperform 13.09% $109.23M 8.34% Zurn Elkay Water Neutral 2.91% $189.40M 2.74%

Key Takeaway:

Griffon ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Griffon

Griffon Corp manufactures and markets residential, commercial and industrial garage doors to professional installing dealers and home center retail chains. It also provides non-powered landscaping products for homeowners and professionals. Its operating segments include Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Home and Building Products segment.

A Deep Dive into Griffon's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Griffon's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Griffon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Griffon's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 19.3%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Griffon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.51, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Griffon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

