A Look Ahead: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Earnings Forecast

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Goodyear Tire & Rubber to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Goodyear Tire & Rubber are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 17.26% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Goodyear Tire & Rubber's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.21 0.13 0 EPS Actual 0.39 0.37 0.19 0.1 Price Change % 17.0% 14.000000000000002% -16.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber were trading at $11.04 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Goodyear Tire & Rubber, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $13.0, suggesting a potential 17.75% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Patrick Industries, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Patrick Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $102.0, suggesting a potential 823.91% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Patrick Industries, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Goodyear Tire & Rubber Buy -3.30% $989M 1.60% Patrick Industries Buy 18.59% $187.23M 3.37%

Key Takeaway:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also lags behind in Gross Profit. However, it outperforms in Return on Equity.

Discovering Goodyear Tire & Rubber: A Closer Look

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co manufactures and sells a variety of rubber tires under the Goodyear brand name. The firm's tires are used for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, mining equipment, farm equipment, and industrial equipment. The company operates its business through three operating segments representing its regional tire businesses: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia Pacific.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Goodyear Tire & Rubber faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.3% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goodyear Tire & Rubber's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goodyear Tire & Rubber's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, Goodyear Tire & Rubber faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Goodyear Tire & Rubber visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy Dec 2024 Deutsche Bank Reinstates Hold Jun 2024 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.