A Look Ahead: Global Net Lease's Earnings Forecast

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Global Net Lease will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33.

Anticipation surrounds Global Net Lease's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.12, leading to a 2.29% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Global Net Lease's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.33 EPS Actual 0.22 0.25 0.21 0.24 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease were trading at $7.66 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Global Net Lease

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $9.25, the consensus suggests a potential 20.76% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Empire State Realty Trust, American Assets Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Empire State Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 30.55% upside. For American Assets Trust, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, indicating a potential 226.37% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Alexander & Baldwin, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, indicating a potential 193.73% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Empire State Realty Trust, American Assets Trust and Alexander & Baldwin, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global Net Lease Buy 112.10% $167.75M -1.89% Empire State Realty Trust Underperform 5.31% $104.85M 0.98% American Assets Trust Neutral 10.44% $80.41M 1.40% Alexander & Baldwin Buy 18.00% $29.50M 1.90%

Key Takeaway:

Global Net Lease ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Global Net Lease Better

Global Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust that manages a globally diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, operating, lease, acquisition, investment, and sale of the portfolio assets. Its segments include Industrial & Distribution; Multi-Tenant Retail; Single-Tenant Retail ; and office. The company derives maximum revenue from industrial and distribution segment. The company geographically operates in Unites States, United Kingdom, Canada and Europe.

Global Net Lease: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Global Net Lease showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 112.1% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Global Net Lease's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global Net Lease's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global Net Lease's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Global Net Lease's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Global Net Lease visit their earnings calendar on our site.

