A Look Ahead: First Solar's Earnings Forecast

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect First Solar to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.13.

Anticipation surrounds First Solar's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $1.06, which was followed by a 6.36% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Solar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 4.71 3.09 2.67 1.99 EPS Actual 3.65 2.91 3.25 2.20 Price Change % 6.0% -1.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Tracking First Solar's Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar were trading at $141.86 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.22%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on First Solar

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on First Solar.

The consensus rating for First Solar is Outperform, based on 21 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $245.57, there's a potential 73.11% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ON Semiconductor, Astera Labs and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ON Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $57.81, suggesting a potential 59.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Astera Labs, with an average 1-year price target of $111.57, suggesting a potential 21.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for GLOBALFOUNDRIES, with an average 1-year price target of $46.4, suggesting a potential 67.29% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for ON Semiconductor, Astera Labs and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity First Solar Outperform 30.68% $567.66M 5.05% ON Semiconductor Neutral -14.65% $779.10M 4.37% Astera Labs Buy 179.32% $104.45M 2.67% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Neutral -1.29% $449M -6.54%

Key Takeaway:

First Solar ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 30.68%. It also leads in Gross Profit, with a total of $567.66M. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity at 5.05%. Overall, First Solar is positioned at the top compared to its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but falls behind in Return on Equity.

Delving into First Solar's Background

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Financial Milestones: First Solar's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, First Solar showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.68% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Solar's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 3.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, First Solar adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for First Solar visit their earnings calendar on our site.

