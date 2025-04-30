A Look Ahead: El Pollo Loco Holdings's Earnings Forecast

El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits El Pollo Loco Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at El Pollo Loco Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.17 0.21 0.14 EPS Actual 0.20 0.21 0.26 0.22 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 1.0% 16.0%

El Pollo Loco Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings were trading at $9.37 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on El Pollo Loco Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding El Pollo Loco Holdings.

El Pollo Loco Holdings has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.0, the consensus suggests a potential 92.1% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Potbelly, One Group Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Gr, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Potbelly, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 70.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for One Group Hospitality, with an average 1-year price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential 54.64% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for GEN Restaurant Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 17.4% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Potbelly, One Group Hospitality and GEN Restaurant Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity El Pollo Loco Holdings Buy 1.81% $24.31M 2.31% Potbelly Buy -7.25% $38.97M 8.29% One Group Hospitality Neutral 146.71% $44.22M -10.98% GEN Restaurant Gr Buy 21.16% $5.08M -1.66%

Key Takeaway:

El Pollo Loco Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know El Pollo Loco Holdings Better

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 38% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of El Pollo Loco Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: El Pollo Loco Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): El Pollo Loco Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, El Pollo Loco Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for El Pollo Loco Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LOCO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Craig-Hallum Initiates Coverage On Buy Mar 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Hold Hold Aug 2024 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for LOCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.