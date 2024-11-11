A Look Ahead: eGain's Earnings Forecast

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that eGain will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The market awaits eGain's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 14.02% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at eGain's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.06 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.11 0.12 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% -13.0% -24.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of eGain were trading at $5.52 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on eGain

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding eGain.

The consensus rating for eGain is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $9.5 implies a potential 72.1% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Digital Turbine, SoundThinking and CoreCard, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Digital Turbine, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, indicating a potential 45.65% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for SoundThinking, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, indicating a potential 262.32% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for CoreCard, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 171.74% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Digital Turbine, SoundThinking and CoreCard are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity eGain Buy -8.82% $15.56M 2.46% Digital Turbine Buy -17.12% $53.95M -13.22% SoundThinking Outperform 22.13% $16.07M -1.00% CoreCard Neutral 17.20% $6.70M 4.28%

Key Takeaway:

eGain ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About eGain

eGain Corp automates customer engagement with an innovative Software as a service (SaaS) platform, powered by deep digital, Artificial intelligence (AI), and knowledge capabilities. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. The company derives maximum of its revenues from North America. It provides its products to industries such as financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities.

eGain: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: eGain's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: eGain's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): eGain's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.46% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eGain's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

To track all earnings releases for eGain visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.