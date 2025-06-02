A Look Ahead: Dollar Gen's Earnings Forecast

Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dollar Gen will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

The announcement from Dollar Gen is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dollar Gen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.50 0.94 1.79 1.57 EPS Actual 1.68 0.89 1.70 1.65 Price Change % -1.0% 3.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Gen were trading at $97.25 as of May 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Dollar Gen

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dollar Gen.

The consensus rating for Dollar Gen is Neutral, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $94.29, there's a potential 3.04% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $122.25, suggesting a potential 25.71% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dollar General Neutral 4.52% $3.03B 2.59% BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs Neutral 4.78% $969.50M 7.84%

Key Takeaway:

Dollar General ranks higher than its peer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit, indicating stronger performance in these areas. However, its return on equity is lower compared to its peer. Overall, Dollar General is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Dollar Gen

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar Gen's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Gen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Gen's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.36, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Dollar Gen visit their earnings calendar on our site.

