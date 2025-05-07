A Look Ahead: Companhia Siderurgica's Earnings Forecast

Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Companhia Siderurgica to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Investors in Companhia Siderurgica are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Here's a look at Companhia Siderurgica's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 0.2 0.06 0.09 0.19 EPS Actual -0.1 -0.08 -0.07 Price Change % 8.0% -6.0% 6.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Companhia Siderurgica's Stock Performance

Shares of Companhia Siderurgica were trading at $1.67 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Companhia Siderurgica

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Companhia Siderurgica.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Companhia Siderurgica, with the consensus rating being Sell. The average one-year price target stands at $1.3, suggesting a potential 22.16% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alpha Metallurgical, Worthington Steel and Ryerson Holding, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alpha Metallurgical, with an average 1-year price target of $183.0, suggesting a potential 10858.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Worthington Steel, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 1935.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ryerson Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 1397.01% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Alpha Metallurgical, Worthington Steel and Ryerson Holding are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Warrior Met Coal Buy -40.43% $1.06M -0.39% Alpha Metallurgical Buy -35.69% $34.08M -0.13% Worthington Steel Outperform -14.69% $81.20M 1.36% Ryerson Holding Neutral -8.35% $204.40M -0.69%

Key Takeaway:

Companhia Siderurgica ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Companhia Siderurgica's Background

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is an integrated steel producer. together with its subsidiaries operates in five main business segments: Steel industry: production and marketing of flat and long steels; Mining: extraction, processing and marketing of iron ore, tin, limestone and dolomite; Cement: production and commercialization of bagged and bulk cement, in addition to aggregates, concrete, and other related products; Energy: generation and sale of energy from almost all renewable sources; and Logistics: participations in railways and port terminals. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Steel industry segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia.

Companhia Siderurgica: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Companhia Siderurgica displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Companhia Siderurgica's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Companhia Siderurgica's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Companhia Siderurgica visit their earnings calendar on our site.

