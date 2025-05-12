A Look Ahead: Capricor Therapeutics's Earnings Forecast

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Capricor Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

Capricor Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 17.51% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Capricor Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.36 -0.36 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.38 -0.35 -0.31 Price Change % 18.0% 9.0% 9.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of Capricor Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics were trading at $6.34 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Capricor Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Capricor Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Capricor Therapeutics is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $65.25 implies a potential 929.18% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, 2seventy bio and Abeona Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential 526.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for 2seventy bio, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 21.14% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Abeona Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 160.25% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, 2seventy bio and Abeona Therapeutics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Emergent BioSolutions Buy -29.86% $71.30M -6.32% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Buy 80.58% $48.92M 104.74% 2seventy bio Neutral -72.61% $-5.92M -8.89% Abeona Therapeutics Buy 0.00% $0 -20.70%

Key Takeaway:

Capricor Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, suggesting a moderate level of profitability relative to others.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare form of muscular dystrophy which results in muscle degeneration and premature death, and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's product pipeline includes CAP-1002, deramiocel an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through its proprietary StealthXTM platform, the group uses its exosome technology to conduct preclinical research focused on vaccinology, delivering oligonucleotides, proteins, and small molecules to treat.

Breaking Down Capricor Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Capricor Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.92% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Capricor Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -63.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capricor Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capricor Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Capricor Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Capricor Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

