A Look Ahead: Capital One Finl's Earnings Forecast

Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Capital One Finl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75.

Anticipation surrounds Capital One Finl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital One Finl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.80 3.76 3.29 3.31 EPS Actual 3.09 4.51 3.14 3.21 Price Change % 4.0% 5.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Performance of Capital One Finl Shares

Shares of Capital One Finl were trading at $162.77 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Capital One Finl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Capital One Finl.

With 8 analyst ratings, Capital One Finl has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $215.88, indicating a potential 32.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FirstCash Hldgs and Enova International, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $137.0, suggesting a potential 15.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enova International, with an average 1-year price target of $134.5, suggesting a potential 17.37% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FirstCash Hldgs and Enova International are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Credit Acceptance Neutral 14.89% $351.10M 8.95% FirstCash Hldgs Outperform 3.72% $433.69M 4.12% Enova International Buy 25.01% $336.05M 5.36%

Key Takeaway:

Capital One Financial is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth. It ranks at the top for gross profit and return on equity compared to its peers.

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Understanding the Numbers: Capital One Finl's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Capital One Finl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

To track all earnings releases for Capital One Finl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

