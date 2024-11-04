A Look Ahead: Bruker's Earnings Forecast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bruker to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Investors in Bruker are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.99% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bruker's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.46 0.68 0.63 EPS Actual 0.52 0.53 0.70 0.74 Price Change % -3.0% -0.0% 4.0% 4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker were trading at $59.29 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bruker

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bruker.

Analysts have provided Bruker with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $75.0, suggesting a potential 26.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Charles River, Medpace Hldgs and Repligen, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Charles River received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $200.92, implying a potential 238.88% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medpace Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $375.71, suggesting a potential 533.68% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Repligen, with an average 1-year price target of $192.5, indicating a potential 224.68% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Charles River, Medpace Hldgs and Repligen, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bruker Outperform 17.42% $384.60M 0.47% Charles River Neutral -3.19% $353.71M 2.44% Medpace Hldgs Neutral 8.29% $169.01M 11.72% Repligen Outperform -3.20% $76.76M 0.17%

Key Takeaway:

Bruker ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Bruker: A Closer Look

Bruker Corp manufactures scientific instruments and diagnostic tests for customers in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. It operates in four operating segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The company generates maximum revenue from the BSI CALID segment. Geographically, it derives the maximum of its revenue from Asia Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Bruker's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bruker's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.42% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bruker's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bruker's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bruker's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bruker's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.27. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Bruker visit their earnings calendar on our site.

