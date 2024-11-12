A Look Ahead: BrightView Hldgs's Earnings Forecast

BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BrightView Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Anticipation surrounds BrightView Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 7.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightView Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.07 0.04 0.33 EPS Actual 0.32 0.11 0.02 0.19 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 11.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Tracking BrightView Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of BrightView Hldgs were trading at $18.73 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on BrightView Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BrightView Hldgs.

With 2 analyst ratings, BrightView Hldgs has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $16.5, indicating a potential 11.91% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CECO Environmental, Aris Water Solutions and Montrose Environmental Gr, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For CECO Environmental, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, indicating a potential 81.53% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Aris Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, implying a potential 25.47% upside. Montrose Environmental Gr is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $42.17, indicating a potential 125.15% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for CECO Environmental, Aris Water Solutions and Montrose Environmental Gr are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BrightView Hldgs Buy -3.55% $177.60M 0.74% CECO Environmental Buy -9.29% $45.27M 0.88% Aris Water Solutions Buy 12.55% $45.78M 2.21% Montrose Environmental Gr Buy 6.40% $73.09M -2.97%

Key Takeaway:

BrightView Hldgs ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is below average compared to its peers.

About BrightView Hldgs

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance, and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and the Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination, and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Maintenance Services.

BrightView Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BrightView Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BrightView Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.26% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BrightView Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

To track all earnings releases for BrightView Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

