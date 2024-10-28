A Look Ahead: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Earnings Forecast

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Biomarin Pharmaceutical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

The announcement from Biomarin Pharmaceutical is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.61, leading to a 7.95% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Biomarin Pharmaceutical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.34 0.23 0.22 EPS Actual 0.96 0.71 0.49 0.46 Price Change % 8.0% -10.0% 1.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Stock

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical were trading at $69.73 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Biomarin Pharmaceutical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Biomarin Pharmaceutical.

A total of 27 analyst ratings have been received for Biomarin Pharmaceutical, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $100.85, suggesting a potential 44.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Exact Sciences, Incyte and Sarepta Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $77.33, suggesting a potential 10.9% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Incyte, with an average 1-year price target of $69.67, indicating a potential 0.09% downside. Sarepta Therapeutics received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $176.93, implying a potential 153.74% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Exact Sciences, Incyte and Sarepta Therapeutics, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Biomarin Pharmaceutical Outperform 19.61% $581.57M 2.07% Exact Sciences Buy 12.41% $509.46M -0.50% Incyte Neutral 9.34% $967.16M -10.60% Sarepta Therapeutics Outperform 38.93% $318.39M 0.63%

Key Takeaway:

Biomarin Pharmaceutical ranks highest in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Biomarin Pharmaceutical is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Biomarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biomarin Pharmaceutical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Biomarin Pharmaceutical adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Biomarin Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar on our site.

