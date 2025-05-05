A Look Ahead: Archer-Daniels Midland's Earnings Forecast

Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Archer-Daniels Midland to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The market awaits Archer-Daniels Midland's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 2.19% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Archer-Daniels Midland's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.44 1.28 1.36 EPS Actual 1.14 1.09 1.03 1.46 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels Midland were trading at $47.85 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Archer-Daniels Midland

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Archer-Daniels Midland.

The consensus rating for Archer-Daniels Midland is Neutral, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $48.0, there's a potential 0.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bunge Global, Ingredion and Darling Ingredients, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bunge Global, with an average 1-year price target of $80.75, suggesting a potential 68.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ingredion, with an average 1-year price target of $150.0, suggesting a potential 213.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Darling Ingredients, with an average 1-year price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential 12.92% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Bunge Global, Ingredion and Darling Ingredients are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Archer-Daniels-Midland Neutral -6.44% $1.36B 2.57% Bunge Global Neutral -9.33% $1.08B 6.01% Ingredion Neutral -6.30% $449M 2.41% Darling Ingredients Outperform -2.62% $333.76M -0.62%

Key Takeaway:

Archer-Daniels-Midland ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Archer-Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels Midland is a major processor of oilseeds, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities. The company is also one of the largest grain merchandisers through its extensive network of logistical assets to store and transport crops around the globe. ADM also runs a nutrition business that focuses on both human and animal ingredients and is a large producer of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol.

Understanding the Numbers: Archer-Daniels Midland's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Archer-Daniels Midland's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Archer-Daniels Midland's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Archer-Daniels Midland's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Archer-Daniels Midland's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Latest Ratings for ADM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight

