A Look Ahead: Allient's Earnings Forecast

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Allient to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The market awaits Allient's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 6.61% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Allient's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.23 0.42 0.47 EPS Actual 0.31 0.31 0.29 0.58 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% -14.000000000000002% -4.0%

Tracking Allient's Stock Performance

Shares of Allient were trading at $21.74 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Allient

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Allient.

Analysts have provided Allient with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $35.0, suggesting a potential 60.99% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of KULR Tech Gr, Amprius Technologies and LSI Industries, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KULR Tech Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 77.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amprius Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 57.45% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for LSI Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 19.6% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for KULR Tech Gr, Amprius Technologies and LSI Industries are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Allient Outperform -13.47% $38.37M 1.12% KULR Tech Gr Buy 44.42% $2.14M -14.76% Amprius Technologies Buy 172.43% $-2.85M -19.36% LSI Industries Buy -10.32% $34.86M 1.77%

Key Takeaway:

Allient ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. Allient is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Allient's Background

Allient Inc, formerly Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems. The firm primarily caters to the vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and electronics and industrial, pumps, and robotics sectors. It mainly operates and sells across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia. Its products and solutions include nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, motion controllers, digital servo amplifiers and drives, brushless servo, torque, and coreless motors, brush motors, integrated motor drives, gear motors, gearing, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues.

Financial Insights: Allient

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Allient faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -13.47% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allient's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allient's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allient's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, Allient faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

