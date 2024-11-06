A Look Ahead: Akamai Techs's Earnings Forecast

Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Akamai Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59.

The announcement from Akamai Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 10.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Akamai Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.61 1.60 1.50 EPS Actual 1.58 1.64 1.69 1.63 Price Change % 11.0% -11.0% -8.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Akamai Techs's Stock

Shares of Akamai Techs were trading at $100.96 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Akamai Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Akamai Techs.

The consensus rating for Akamai Techs is Buy, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $118.25, there's a potential 17.13% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Twilio, Okta and MongoDB, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Twilio, with an average 1-year price target of $83.05, suggesting a potential 17.74% downside. Okta is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $100.03, indicating a potential 0.92% downside. MongoDB is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $335.88, indicating a potential 232.69% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Twilio, Okta and MongoDB are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Akamai Techs Buy 4.69% $576.69M 2.81% Twilio Neutral 9.67% $578.63M -0.11% Okta Neutral 16.19% $491M 0.48% MongoDB Buy 12.82% $349.86M -4.14%

Key Takeaway:

Akamai Techs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Discovering Akamai Techs: A Closer Look

Akamai operates a content delivery network, which entails locating servers at the edges of networks so its customers, which store content on Akamai servers, can reach their own customers faster, more securely, and with better quality. Akamai has over 325,000 servers distributed over 4,100 points of presence in more than 1,000 cities worldwide. The firm also offers security and cloud computing for its customers, and those businesses have grown to be bigger than the legacy CDN.

Akamai Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Akamai Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.69% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akamai Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Akamai Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.97, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Akamai Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

