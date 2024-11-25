A Look at 3D Sys's Upcoming Earnings Report

3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate 3D Sys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The announcement from 3D Sys is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 8.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.08 -0.01 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.17 -0.11 0.01 Price Change % -8.0% 3.0% -23.0% 3.0%

3D Sys Share Price Analysis

Shares of 3D Sys were trading at $3.2 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.48%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on 3D Sys

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on 3D Sys.

With 3 analyst ratings, 3D Sys has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $3.25, indicating a potential 1.56% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and 3D Sys, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and 3D Sys, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 3D Sys Buy -11.66% $47.10M -6.90%

Key Takeaway:

3D Sys is at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a decrease of 11.66%. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit at $47.10M. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity at -6.90%. Overall, 3D Sys is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers across all metrics.

Discovering 3D Sys: A Closer Look

3D Systems Corp provides comprehensive 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions, including 3D printers for plastics and metals, materials, software, on-demand manufacturing services, and digital design tools. The company's segments include Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Industrial segment. It conducts business through various offices and facilities located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC; generating a vast majority of revenues from the Americas.

3D Sys: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: 3D Sys's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.66%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 3D Sys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -24.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3D Sys's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3D Sys's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

