Lonza's full-year core EBITDA up 20.7% on vaccine demand

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S said core earnings gained 20.7% in 2021, shored up by demand for the substances it supplies for new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Full-year core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.67 billion Swiss francs ($1.82 billion), up from 1.38 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

