US Markets
MRNA

Lonza's first-half core EBITDA gains 16.5%

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza said first-half core earnings gained 16.5% on strong demand from biopharmaceutical companies.

By Ludwig Burger

July 21 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S said first-half core earnings gained 16.5% on strong demand from biopharmaceutical companies.

First-half core earnings - adjusted for interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - (EBITDA) rose to 987 million Swiss francs ($1.02 billion), it said in a statement on Friday, beating an analyst consensus of about 940 million francs.

For this year, Lonza said it was still targeting "low to mid-teens" sales growth, when excluding currency swings, as well as an improvement in the core EBITDA margin that is consistent with a 2024 goal of 33%-35%, up from 30.8% in 2021.

The company is in a multi-year investment push to assist drug developers as they bet on new therapeutic proteins as well as cell and gene therapies. Under the plan, Lonza earlier this month announced a 500 million franc investment in Switzerland to fill biotech drugs into vials.

The company, which is a key supplier of vaccine maker Moderna MRNA.O, is banking on long-term growth in the biopharmaceuticals sector well beyond the pandemic.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular