Lonza to sell two capsule and softgel manufacturing sites to NextPharma

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S plans to sell two manufacturing sites in France and Scotland producing liquid-filled hard capsules and softgels to European pharmaceutical contract manufacturer NextPharma, the Swiss group said on Tuesday.

"With this intended divestment, Lonza plans to exit both softgels and liquid-filled hard capsules for the pharma market, aside from retaining capability for feasibility studies as part of a technology selection offering," Lonza said in a statement.

Terms of the deal, which remain subject to relevant conditions and regulatory approvals, were not disclosed. The sites employ around 390 permanent staff, Lonza said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

