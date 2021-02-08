US Markets
Lonza to sell Specialty Ingredients to Bain, Cinven in deal valued at 4.2 bln Sfr

John Miller Reuters
ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Bain Capital BCSF.N and Cinven are acquiring Lonza's LONN.S Specialty Ingredients unit in a deal valued at 4.2 billion Swiss francs ($4.67 billion), the Swiss contract drug maker said on Monday, as it focuses on its faster-growing drugs division.

