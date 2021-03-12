Lonza to commission Houston suite to supply Altimmune's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Lonza will commission a dedicated suite at its Houston site for clinical and commercial supply of U.S.-based Altimmune’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer said on Friday.

Altimmune is developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that is administered via nasal spray, and has begun Phase 1 safety studies in humans, with expected data to come in the second quarter.

