Lonza to commission Houston suite to supply Altimmune's COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ZURICH, March 12 (Reuters) - Lonza will commission a dedicated suite at its Houston site for clinical and commercial supply of U.S.-based Altimmune’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the Swiss contract drug manufacturer said on Friday.

Altimmune is developing a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that is administered via nasal spray, and has begun Phase 1 safety studies in humans, with expected data to come in the second quarter. (Reporting by John Miller) ((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/LONZA ALTIMMUNE (URGENT)

