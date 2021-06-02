Lonza to add Dutch production line to boost Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S and Moderna MRNA.O are deepening their collaboration for COVID-19 vaccine production, with the Swiss contract drugmaker building a drug substance production line at a Dutch site to add capacity of up to 300 million doses annually.

The new production line is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

(Reporting by John Miller Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

