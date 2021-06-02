Oil
Lonza to add Dutch production line to boost Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

John Miller Reuters
ZURICH, June 2 (Reuters) - Lonza LONN.S and Moderna MRNA.O are deepening their collaboration for COVID-19 vaccine production, with the Swiss contract drugmaker building a drug substance production line at a Dutch site to add capacity of up to 300 million doses annually.

The new production line is expected to be operational by the end of 2021.

