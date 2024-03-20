News & Insights

Lonza to acquire biologics site from Roche in U.S. for $1.2 bln

March 20, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Dave Graham for Reuters ->

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.S said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, California, from drugmaker Roche ROG.S for $1.2 billion in cash.

Lonza plans to invest around 500 million Swiss francs ($562.30 million) to upgrade the facility and enhance capabilities at the site to accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics therapies, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8892 Swiss francs)

