Lonza to acquire biologics site from Roche in U.S. for $1.2 bln

ZURICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.S said on Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire the Genentech manufacturing facility in Vacaville, California, from drugmaker Roche ROG.S for $1.2 billion in cash.

Lonza plans to invest around 500 million Swiss francs ($562.30 million) to upgrade the facility and enhance capabilities at the site to accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics therapies, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8892 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Miranda Murray)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.