Lonza teams up with Indapta on new cell therapy

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Reuters
Swiss drug group Lonza has teamed up with biotechnology company Indapta Therapeutics to manufacture Indapta's new cell therapy for use in clinical studies, the two groups said on Friday.

U.S.-based Indapta is developing a new cancer therapy based on natural killer immune cells for use in combination with multiple monoclonal antibodies, the groups said. Indapta intended to submit an investigational new drug application in late 2020 and begin a human study in early 2021, they said.

