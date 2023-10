Oct 17 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza LONN.S on Tuesday said it was targeting an operating profit margin of 32% to 34% between next year and 2028.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Rachel More)

