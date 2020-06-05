Lonza taps Roche executive Ruffieux as new CEO

Adds details, background

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza Group LONN.S on Friday named Roche manager Pierre-Alain Ruffieux as its new chief executive officer, effective Nov. 1.

Ruffieux, 50, is currently the head of global pharma technical operations at drugmaker Roche ROG.S, Lonza said in a statement. Before that he spent 12 years at Novartis NOVN.S and has more than 20 years of experience in biopharmaceuticals.

Lonza Chairman and interim CEO Albert Baehny had said in January the group aimed to hire a drug industry veteran as chief executive as the company sharpens its focus on its fast-growing pharmaceuticals business.

The two previous chief executives, Richard Ridinger and Marc Funk, quit Lonza last year within eight months of each other.

"Having been a customer over many years, I greatly admire Lonza's technology and people. I look forward to building on its many successes in the years to come," Ruffieux said in the statement.

Lonza is in the midst of carving out Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI), the lagging chemicals division being separated into a stand-alone unit as a potential precursor to the disposal or spin-off of the business.

