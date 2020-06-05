Lonza taps Roche executive Ruffieux as new CEO

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza Group LONN.S on Friday named Roche executive Pierre-Alain Ruffieux as its new chief executive effective from Nov. 1.

Ruffieux is now head of global pharma technical operations at Roche ROG.S, Lonza said in a statement. Before that he was a manager at Novartis and has over 20 years experience in biopharmaceuticals.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

