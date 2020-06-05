ROG

Lonza taps Roche executive Ruffieux as new CEO

Michael Shields Reuters
Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza Group on Friday named Roche executive Pierre-Alain Ruffieux as its new chief executive effective from Nov. 1.

Ruffieux is now head of global pharma technical operations at Roche ROG.S, Lonza said in a statement. Before that he was a manager at Novartis and has over 20 years experience in biopharmaceuticals.

