Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Lonza Group LONN.S said on Monday it signed a manufacturing agreement with Sweden's Oasmia Pharmaceutical OASM.ST for ovarian cancer drug candidate Cantrixil that was licensed by Oasmia from the Australian pharmaceutical company Kazia last year.

Under the agreement, Lonza will provide kilogram-scale synthesis, purification, and stability testing of Cantrixil, and deliver cGMP batches of drug substance for clinical supply, the company said in a statement.

Manufacturing is expected to begin this month at Lonza’s recently expanded production facility at Nansha in China, the company said.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

