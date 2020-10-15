Lonza sets 2023 targets with new structure

Lonza Group expects double-digit sales growth, a core EBITDA margin of around 33%-35% and a double-digit return on invested capital, it said on Thursday while laying out its 2023 group guidance under a new structure.

It said it expected capital spending in 2021 and 2022 to remain at 2019 levels.

