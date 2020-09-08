GE

Lonza says first lymphoma patient dosed with CAR-T made in 'Cocoon' system

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The first blood cancer patient has been treated with a cell therapy made via an automated system from Lonza LONN.S that the Swiss contract drug manufacturer hopes will allow more medical facilities to make such personalized treatments.

Lonza's system, called the Cocoon platform and installed at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Israel, is now being used in a mid-phase clinical trial of a so-called chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy, or CAR-T, against B-cell malignancies, the Basel-based company said on Tuesday.

The first patient treated with Sheba's CAR-T made in the Cocoon suffers from diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

